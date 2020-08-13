'Saved by the Bell' pop-up delivers a slice of Bayside High to your home

"Saved by the Bell" fans, want a slice of Bayside High delivered right to your home?

Now you can get it! And, OK, it's not a locker or a letter jacket or even Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris on the series, which ran from 1989 to 1993. Instead, it's meals that include everything from burgers to salads to coffee to desserts and a Class of 2020 swag gift — plus more.

The "Saved by the Bell" gang, from left: Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Ed Alonzo (Max), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Dennis Haskins (Richard Belding), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano), Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) NBC

From Aug. 20 ("Saved by the Bell's" original premiere date) to Aug. 25, the folks behind Saved by the Max, the traveling pop-up restaurant based on the TV series, will be sending preordered Bayside Preppy Packs to those who sign up starting Friday. Alas, the locations for delivery are limited: Chicago, New York and Los Angeles only.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"We've all seen the hospitality industry turned upside down these past months," said pop-up co-creator Derek Berry in a statement. "And with fans still yearning for more we saw the opportunity to bring back the Bayside spirit. We've loved expanding our pop-up success into working with other nostalgic properties ("Good Burger," "The Peach Pit," "The Breaking Bad Experience," "Mooby's") and in our hearts we knew there was no better time to bring back a taste of 'Saved by the Bell.'"

Burger and tots! What more could you ask for? Courtesy Saved by the Max

"Bell" is having something of a renaissance in recent years; not only is Gosselaar finally watching it for the first time, but there's a reboot all lined up to air on the Peacock streaming service. (Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Saved by the Max was a temporary pop-up diner that perfectly re-created "Bell" hangout the Max in 2016, and spawned a number of other themed re-creations. But since most restaurants, including temporary ones, are on partial or full lockdown due to the coronavirus quarantine, a delivery or in-person pickup experience is the next best thing.

Fans in cities where the delivery is operating will have to pre-order their options beginning Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. PST. The Preppy Packs will include a full burger or beyond meat meal with "Home of the Tigers tater totz" or Kapowski Fries, or a salad and dessert. Other options include the At Home Detention carryout kit and the I'm So Excited coffee experience; there's also an Attic 21+ beverage menu that includes Mr. Dewey's build-it-at-home cocktail kit, a See Ya Slater to-go cocktail pouch, and the signature Lisa Turtle.

Maybe a little dessert? Courtesy Saved by the Max

All pre-purchased experiences will be delivered via the service Tock, or can be picked up at locations in Chicago (Dorians: 1941 North Avenue); New York (Planet Hollywood: 1540 Broadway) and Los Angeles (the former Saved by the Max space: 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard). Each carryout will be arranged for a set pickup time, with social distancing enforced; facial coverings will be enforced.

More details can be found at the Saved by the Max website, or on Twitter @SavedByTheMax.