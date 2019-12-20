Savannah makes surprise appearance at TODAY holiday party after eye surgery

There was a surprise guest at the TODAY holiday party on Thursday!

Savannah Guthrie joined in the festivities as she continues her recovery from retinal detachment surgery last week that she said will keep her out of work until after the holidays.

The TODAY co-anchor shared some pictures of the fun on Instagram, smiling big in a photo alongside Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and TODAY executive producer Libby Leist.

"Reunited and it feels so good,'' she wrote in the caption. "Loving up on my @todayshow girls at the TODAY holiday party."

Savannah also brought another special guest, her mother Nancy Guthrie, to join in the Christmas cheer.

"It's the first time a lot of us have seen her since her eye surgery, and she was doing great,'' Willie Geist said on TODAY Friday. "She was there with her mom, Nancy, and she said, 'You all are a sight for sore eye,' singular. She's only seeing out of one of them."

"What a shocker, literally, because we didn't know (she was coming to the party)," Hoda said on TODAY. "I was just tooling around, doing what we do at parties, and Savannah walked in and I said, 'Oh my gosh!' What a great day. It was a lot of fun."

Savannah also posted a shot of Hoda with her arm around her as the two spent some quality time together at the party.

Savannah and Hoda shared some quality time at TODAY's holiday party after Savannah made a surprise appearance. savannahguthrie/ Instagram

"Lookie lookie who is on the mend!" Hoda wrote on Instagram. "@savannahguthrie made it to the @todayshow Christmas party and then everything was right xoxo."

Savannah called in to the show Wednesday with the latest update following an accident involving her 3-year-old son late last month. The injury ultimately required surgery on Dec. 11 to repair a torn retina in her right eye.

"I don't have my vision back yet, but I'm going to get it back, everything's on track,'' Savannah said.