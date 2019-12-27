Savannah shares message of self-acceptance on her birthday with throwback photo

Savannah Guthrie shared a cute throwback photo of herself as a 2-year-old with a message of self-acceptance as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Friday.

The TODAY anchor posted a photo on Instagram of herself as a shirtless toddler that she said hung in her kitchen during her childhood in Arizona.

"I was so embarrassed of it and myself!'' she wrote in the caption. "Because I was chubby and my hair was crazy and of course the whole 'not wearing a shirt because I was two' thing got more and more embarrassing the older I got.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"At one point I took it down and hid it from my mom!! But now I embrace it and embrace my life and know the source of all good above all things, and the source of comfort during many tears and disappointment, has been God — who was with me from this very day, 48 years ago!!"

She also expressed her gratitude for family and friends.

"I’m feeling very very very grateful this year and reflecting on my blessings,'' she wrote. "My kids and my husband are my beating heart. My mom and sis and brother are my life. My dear departed Dad is always with me.

"My friends old and new and near and far have made me the happiest and luckiest and smiliest and most beloved year after year. I’m grateful to work at a place that is full of joy and where I still learn every single day from the devoted and awe inspiring professionals I share time and space with."

Savannah had a trying end to her 47th year after having to undergo retinal detachment surgery on her right eye on Dec. 11 following an accident in which her son, Charley, 3, poked her in the eye with a toy train.

She has been sidelined from her anchor duties on TODAY due to the surgery, but said last week that she hopes to be back after the holidays. She remains in good spirits, as she made a surprise appearance at TODAY's holiday party last week.

Her fellow TODAY anchor Jenna Bush Hager wished her a happy birthday with a fun photo of them together in April, when they fulfilled a New Year's resolution as part of the anchors' Get Fit TODAY challenge and showed off their moves by performing a cardio dance routine on Rockefeller Plaza.

"Happiest birthday to my partner in toddler talk, dance aerobics and laughter!" Jenna wrote. "Hope you’re wearing your dog sweater and surrounded by love."