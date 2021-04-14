Savannah Guthrie shares funny story about pranking husband as he works from home

“We had a big, hot date,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday. “It was like a Monday. We went out, and I know you’ll appreciate this ‘cause you have crazy hours, too — we went out, I swear it was 5 p.m., which, in New York City, if you want to eat at 5 p.m., you can get a reservation anywhere,” she said laughing. “We had a nice little date and it’s been great. Seven years.”

Savannah also said she was talking to DeGeneres from her husband’s home office.

“I have to say it’s been a lot of togetherness during the pandemic. I’m actually right now in my husband’s office, which is a nice way of saying a closet,” she said.

She said the office is situated near the bathroom, which has become somewhat problematic while he’s on the clock.

“And he’s been here on the phone doing rolling conference calls, like, 15 hours a day. And I come home from work and he’s sitting here and the bathroom is right here, like this is the bathroom door," she said, while pointing to her right.

"And sometimes in days of the pandemic when I was just wishing he had an office to go to, I would just flush the toilet when I knew that he was talking, so that I felt like that would maybe encourage him to go find some office space. So, if you hear a toilet flush, it’s just revenge. He’s getting retribution,” she joked.

Ironically, Savannah has said that one of the things that drew her to Feldman was his ability to fix a toilet.

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," she told the magazine Reveal last year.

The couple has welcomed two kids since tying the knot, including daughter Vale, 6, and son Charlie, 4. Seven years of wedded bliss isn’t the only big anniversary for Savannah, either. She’ll celebrate 10 years on TODAY this June.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “Ten years. I was just thinking about it today, actually. When I started, I wasn’t married. I had no kids. I had just moved from Washington, D.C. to New York, and a lot has happened in 10 years.”

Ellen marveled how she was able to meet anyone, seeing how she wakes up around 3 a.m.

“I know. Like, who would even choose this voluntarily? You’re right. I’m lucky I’m not alone,” Savannah replied.