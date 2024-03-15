Savannah celebrates 10th anniversary with husband Mike Feldman: 'I love you now and forever'

It’s been quite a decade for TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman.

Savannah celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday with a carousel of sweet photos she posted on Instagram.

“This was us — ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike,” she captioned the pictures.

Savannah shared a pair of photos from their wedding day, as well as a trio of shots of the two with their kids, Vale, 9, and Charley, 7. In one, a message on a card reads, “And they lived happily ever after."

"Two of my favorites ❤❤," Jenna Bush Hager wrote in the comments.

Mike also celebrated the day in his own Instagram post.

"10 years, 2 kids, so many laughs. I could not love you any better," he captioned a pair of photos from their wedding.

"This is us! Me, you and baby Vale ;)," Savannah wrote in the comments.

"So glad you two have each other (and us!) ❤❤," Jenna commented.

Mike made a solid impression on Savannah early in their relationship when he came to her home and showed off his handyman skills, she revealed in a 2020 interview.

“When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive,” she told lifestyle magazine Reveal.

“Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, ‘Wow, here’s a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.’”

Mike Feldman (left) and Savannah Guthrie (right) at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Karwai Tang / WireImage

In 2019, Savannah revealed she actually broke up with Mike on the same day he wound up proposing to her.

“We were kind of at that point in life where it was like, we’re either going to have to decide to get married or we’re just going to have to love each other but let each other go,” she said while guest hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2019.

She said the conversation occurred while they were on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“I was like, ‘Sweetie, I love you so much, but if we can’t decide, then I think we’ve decided,’” she said, without knowing he had already bought a ring with the intention of popping the question.

Savannah said she didn’t have to think twice when Mike ended up proposing.

“I thought about it for about .2 seconds,” Savannah said. “I was like, ‘Yessss!’”