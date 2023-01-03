Savannah and Hoda celebrate 5 years as co-anchors: ‘You’re my soul sister’

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb celebrated a milestone on Jan. 3, marking five years together as TODAY co-anchors.

It’s been a fun-filled five years for Hoda and Savannah, who became the first all-female duo to host TODAY when Hoda was named co-anchor on Jan. 2, 2018.

In honor of their special day, the pair took a walk down memory lane with a sweet montage of fun moments together — from singing with Dolly Parton and dancing with J. Lo to channeling Elphaba and Glinda from “Wicked” in a Halloween extravaganza.

Savannah and Hoda totally committed to their "Wicked" costumes in a 2020 Halloween segment. TODAY

They also looked back on some of the events they’ve reported on together over the years, including the 2018 Winter Olympics and the wedding of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.

The duo have clearly become close friends as well as co-anchors, and as Hoda joked at the end of the montage, “We are a couple, OK? And let’s not forget it.”

The duo looked back on one fun moment when they twinned in pink. TODAY

Hoda and Savannah reflected on their chemistry both on- and off-camera as they toasted their five-year anniversary on the show, joined by TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly.

“Can I just say that the stuff that we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that’s not on TV,” Hoda said. “I’m just thinking about our morning — just this morning — and there are so many (moments) just like that, that happen before the cameras all go on, and we really get to be us.”

The pair have shared plenty of special moments over the years. TODAY

Savannah also paid tribute to her beloved co-anchor.

“We’re so lucky. You’re my soul sister,” she told Hoda. “To get to do this together — you held my hand five years ago. We said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And this has been the joy of a lifetime.”

