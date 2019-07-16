If you were up bright and early to watch TODAY Tuesday, you had a chance to see Savannah Guthrie get down!

But don't worry if you missed it. We've got you covered.

Dance or Donate is the new charity challenge that's sweeping the internet, and just days after Hoda Kotb dared her co-anchor to move to the music, Savannah did just that — with a little help.

A video of Savannah's answer to the challenge shows her swaying the sounds of House of Pain's "Jump Around" while another dancer handles the really fancy footwork — her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Vale.

The mother-daughter duo have to be the cutest entry in the challenge so far — but they're far from the first.

Lilly Tartikoff, who lost husband Brian Tartikoff to cancer 22 years ago, is the mastermind behind the viral sensation that's intended to raise funds for the United Cancer Front — just as 2014's Ice Bucket Challenge inspired millions in donations for ALS awareness and research.

Hoda helped kick off the effort last week when she accepted Tartikoff's challenge and showed off some seriously fun moves.

To keep the good vibes going, Hoda then challenged her own pals, including Savannah, Jennifer Lopez and country crooner Thomas Rhett.

And now they've all completed it.

In superstar fashion, J.Lo brought along a team of backup dancers for her submission.

As for Thomas Rhett, he handled his dance solo — in front of a few thousand fans during a stop on his "Very Hot Summer Tour" in Pittsburgh.

Who's next? Savannah challenged a trio of familiar faces from the newsdesk, including Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Stephanie Ruhle — so stay tuned!