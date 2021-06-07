Watch the TODAY family celebrate Savannah Guthrie's 10th anniversary with the show

Happy Savannah-versary!

Savannah Guthrie marked her 10th anniversary as a member of the TODAY family on Monday with a look back at a decade on the show, from hard-hitting political interviews to fun with celebrities to travels around the world.

She has become a beloved member of the team since joining TODAY's third hour in 2011 after working as a White House correspondent and chief legal analyst for NBC News. In 2012, she became co-anchor of the show.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years!" she said on Monday. "I feel so much gratitude."

Her friends and colleagues remembered back to when she first made the transition from covering the White House to joining TODAY.

"I knew I'd like her, but I didn't know I'd love her," co-anchor Hoda Kotb said.

Savannah quickly became known for her poise and empathy in covering the biggest stories of the day.

"No one covers breaking news like she does," Craig Melvin said.

Her background as a political correspondent is evident in many of her hard-nosed political interviews, including a town hall event with former President Donald Trump during last year's presidential campaign.

"People underestimate Savannah, and they do so at their own peril," Al Roker said.

She also has shown the versatility to handle deeply emotional interviews, whether it's former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan, opening up about the death of their baby daughter, or speaking to the family of slain ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller.

"Who do you choose to share that story with, and you choose someone where you feel totally loved and safe, and they chose Savannah," Hoda said.

"She's like the Swiss Army knife of the Peacock," Craig said.

That compassion goes well beyond just when the cameras are on.

"I lost my mom tragically (in 2017)," Carson Daly said. "One of the first phone calls I got was from Savannah, who said, 'What do you need?'"

"My brother just died," Craig Melvin said. "The kind, generous spirit, that's who she is when the little light in the camera goes off."

The past 10 years have also been a time of immense personal change for Savannah, as she married husband Mike Feldman in 2014 and became a mother that same year after having their daughter, Vale. She then gave birth to her son, Charley, in 2016.

"One of the things I enjoy watching her being is a mom," Al said.

Vale, 6, and Charley, 4, made a sweet appearance on TODAY Monday to mark their mom's milestone.

"Happy 10th anniversary," Vale said.

"I hope you had a great decade years of work," Charley said.

Savannah is also known for her sharp sense of humor and the fun she has with the lighter side of the show, including her celebrity crushes, notably tennis superstar Roger Federer.

"This whole Roger Federer obsession, I mean it's pretty crazy," Carson said.

Her work on TODAY has also allowed her to travel around the world, cheering at the Olympics, covering royal weddings, returning to her birth country of Australia and visiting holy sites in Jerusalem.

"As a person of faith, I don't think there's a story that meant more to me," she said about her 2019 trip to Israel.

It all adds up to 10 memorable years as a beloved member of the TODAY family.

"Happy anniversary Savannah, you haven't changed a bit," Dylan Dreyer said.

"You are not only our friend, you are the pillar of our NBC work family," Willie Geist said. "We love you, and we're so proud of you. Happy Savannah-versary!"