Savannah Chrisley says it's 'weird' seeing dad Todd in prison with gray hair

Savannah Chrisley noticed something different about her dad Todd Chrisley when she recently visited him in prison.

In the latest episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," the reality star revealed that her father's hair color has changed. No longer able to keep up with his signature blond, Todd Chrisley's gray roots are showing.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair,” she said. “Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’”

On Jan. 17, Todd Chrisley reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida to begin his 12-year sentence and his wife Julie Chrisley entered the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky for her seven-year sentence.

Last June, the reality stars were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States, after first pleading not guilty, and sentenced in November.

During her podcast episode, Savannah Chrisley said she is hopeful for the future, especially since her parents intend to appeal their case.

“Even visiting my dad, like, I know. I have so much hope and so much restored strength ... I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end,’” she said.

“I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story,” she said.

Last week, Savannah Chrisley gave her listeners an update about how life has changed since her parents reported to prison. The 25-year-old has taken on the role of caretaker for her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloë.

“I had a conversation with my dad, and he said, ‘This is going to be the hardest but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done,’” she said during a previous episode of her podcast, which aired earlier in February.

Savannah Chrisley said she had a "full on breakdown" while stepping into the role. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying,” she recalled.

During a January episode, Savannah Chrisley said her brother Grayson Chrisley also had a similar "breakdown," or emotional unraveling, after their parents left for prison.

“Last night, Gray had a breakdown and he’s trying to process seeing my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he wants to have of them,” she said.

Throughout her parents' legal battle, Chrisley has made it clear that she supports them fully and will continue to pursue appeals as she hopes for their early release.

The day her parents reported to prison, she posted a message vowing to continue to "fight" for them.

“I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together,” she wrote.