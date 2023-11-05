Savannah Chrisley confirms her relationship with Robert Shiver in sweet PDA-filled post

Savannah Chrisley just went Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

The 26-year-old debuted her relationship with Robert Shiver on Instagram Nov. 4.

The post included several photos of the couple, starting with a snap of Chrisley beaming at Shiver while he smiled at the camera. In the second frame, Chrisley and Shiver were poised to kiss, followed by a third and final frame of the couple kissing for the camera.

“Sometimes… it just works,” she captioned the post.

Before the couple went Instagram official, Chrisley revealed in September that she was dating Shiver on an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files,” even sharing how the couple first met.

Chrisley expressed during the episode that it was “difficult” to date while she was looking after her younger brother, Grayson, and her niece, Chloe, while her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are in prison after they were convicted of tax fraud.

However, when asked if she was dating anyone, she played coy and simply said, “Maybe.” Viall asked if her new boyfriend was in the public eye, to which Chrisley responded, “No, well kind of, but not for the good reasons.”

Viall tried to guess who the man was based on context clues before Chrisley finally said, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine.”

The host finally guessed that she was referring to Shiver. The ex-football player had made headlines in August when his wife, Lindsay Shiver, was charged with unsuccessfully conspiring to kill him on the Abaco Islands. The couple had previously filed for divorce in April 2023.

Chrisley, who eventually confirmed she was dating Shiver when she corrected Viall's mispronunciation of his name, went on to share that she had initially direct messaged Shiver on Instagram after hearing his story. “Dude, he was too hot to die,” she told Viall.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star was previously engaged from 2018 through 2020 to Nicolas Kerdiles, who died Sept. 23 at age 29. Though the couple called off their engagement years prior, she addressed his death on an episode of her podcast “Unlocked.”

“Nic and I were in each other’s lives for six years,” she said. “We were engaged. There were so many great memories. And at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life. He left such a mark on the world.”

Chrisley also looked back on the “bright” and “hard” moments of their relationship in an Instagram post.

“It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond.”

Despite the couple ultimately splitting up, Chrisley looked back on their relationship with fondness.

“I know we had some moments that were really, really hard, but our day to day life really was beautiful,” she added. “Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful.”