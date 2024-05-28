Savannah Chrisley says niece wrote her ‘the sweetest’ Mother’s Day letter. What it said

Savannah Chrisley's reflected on the difficulty of spending another Mother's Day away from her mom, Julie Chrisley, who is serving out a seven-year prison sentence.

"It gets harder because the more big life moments that pass and (my parents) miss you kind of start to realize like... there's going to be two, three, four or five years of big life moments that they miss," she said during the May 28 episode of her podcast “Unlocked."

“So it just... it gets tough,” she continued. “But I tried to embrace it as best I can."

For the episode titled "Mother’s Day Sucked..." Savannah Chrisley recapped how she and her niece, Chloe, and younger brother, Grayson, celebrated the day with their parents absent.

Savannah Chrisley has served as the primary guardian for Chloe, her older half-brother Kyle Chrisley's daughter, and her younger brother Grayson since her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison in November 2022.

The couple is currently serving a combined sentence of 19 years after having been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to NBC, after initially pleading not guilty. They are in the process of appealing their conviction.

As a family, the Chrisleys rose to fame as reality stars on the USA Network series "Chrisley Knows Best," which aired from 2014 to 2023. The USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

As TODAY previously reported, Todd and Julie Chrisley had been raising their granddaughter due to Kyle Chrisley’s issues with substance abuse, as he confirmed on the episode of “Chrisley Confessions.” Julie Chrisley told TODAY in an interview that Chloe doesn’t have a relationship with her biological mother. Once Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison, Savannah Chrisley gained custody of her niece.

At the top of the May 28 "Unlocked" episode, Savannah Chrisley explained that the episode had been recorded on May 15, three days after Mother's Day.

"We had Mother's Day this past Sunday and well, it sucked," she said. "I don't know what to tell you. It just sucked... But this is where we're at in life right now, and Mother's Day, I don't know, it just felt weird."

Sprinkled into the "weird" was a bit of sweet, she said.

"Chloe and Grayson are freaking angel children. They are the sweetest kids in the entire world, and they make it so easy," she explained. "Chloe wrote a letter to me for Mother's Day. And the letter says, '‘Happy Mother’s Day to Savannah. I know that you weren’t expecting me and Grayson to come in your hands, but you are doing a great job with me and Grayson. Keep up your work. Love, Chloe.’"

The 26-year-old podcaster shared that she burst into tears when she first read the note.

"That is the sweetest... I mean, she's 11 years old, and she was kind of dealt really crappy cards, and she's still embracing it, and she's making the best of it," she explained.

"That little letter made me realize like, 'OK, you're doing OK, you're doing a pretty good job when it comes to these kids and making them feel how they need to feel and just showing up... Sometimes showing up is just enough."

While Savannah Chrisley did not mention if she'd spoken to her mother on the annual day of celebration, she said she and her siblings took the day to enjoy themselves.

"Grayson hung out with one of his best friends. Chase watched Chloe for me on Sunday, and I went to the farmers market and had brunch..." she said. "We just kind of made the best out of it."