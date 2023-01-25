Savannah Chrisley says her life has been ‘falling apart’ since parents went to prison

Savannah Chrisley says she's having a hard time adjusting to her new normal now that her parents Todd and Julie have reported to prison.

The reality star, 25, released the latest episode of her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” on Tuesday. At the start of the show, she shared an update on how she’s been doing since the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars began serving their prison sentences on Jan. 17. “Chrisley Knows Best” aired on the USA Network, owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.

"Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said. "We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents (for the) foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough."

Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion, fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States in June and were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively.

Savannah shared her update during a brief introduction to the podcast episode, which was filmed previously on Jan. 12, her mother's birthday.

“The podcast that’s going to be airing today that you’re watching was filmed prior to my life falling apart. So it may seem happy-go-lucky and during that time I think it’s because there was a lot of hope that was had and I wasn’t faced with the reality of the situation,” she explained, adding that she hasn’t recorded a podcast episode since her parents entered prison.

Moving forward, the reality star said she will be sharing an "intense" look at her new life.

"Next week, I will have a very intense one-on-one podcast with myself, kind of giving an update on where my life's at, where things stand," she said. She plans to speak to how the "kiddos," referring to 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, and Todd's mother are faring.

Savannah also revealed that she will give an update on her parents in the next episode of her podcast.

"I'm really looking forward to giving that update because I've seen God work in the craziest of circumstances," she said.

Todd and Julie previously announced their intention to appeal their sentencing and Savannah has supported her parents publicly throughout the whole process. On the day they reported to prison, she shared a photo of Julie on Instagram and captioned it, “Will forever fight for this smile."

On Julie's birthday, Savannah shared a message for her mother.

“I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together,” she captioned the post.