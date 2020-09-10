Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

'Saturday Night Live' to return to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center

NBC announced Thursday that “Saturday Night Live” will launch its 46th season on Oct. 3.
/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

On Thursday, NBC announced that “Saturday Night Live” will launch its 46th season on Oct. 3, 2020, and will air live at 11:30 p.m. ET.

"The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center," a statement read.

The premiere's host was not revealed with the announcement, nor were any cast changes or updates from last year.

The cast from the 45th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as featured players Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim. Nwodim was upped from a featured player to a repertory player.

The show's 45th season earned 15 Emmy nominations, including outstanding variety sketch series.

In mid-April, due to the pandemic, the late-night comedy sketch show opted for at-home episodes. The first "SNL at Home" aired April 11 and featured a special guest appearance by Tom Hanks with a performance by Chris Martin.

Over three remote episodes, viewers were treated to special appearances from Larry David, Adam Sandler, DJ Khaled, Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci and more. Pitt's entertaining portrayal of Fauci was so good, it even scored him an Emmy nomination.

"Saturday Night Live" returns Oct. 3, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. ET.

