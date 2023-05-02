Pete Davidson's 'SNL' hosting episode canceled as the show goes dark due to writers’ strike

Fans can scratch “Saturday Night Live” from their watch list this weekend as the show’s writers step to the picket line.

Former cast member Pete Davidson was slated to appear this Saturday on the NBC sketch show as host alongside rapper Lil Uzi Vert as musical guest. Now, according to a press release, neither will ascend the live show’s stage after the Writers Guild of America — which represents film, television, radio, and new media writers — called television and film writers to strike.

"The previously announced 'Saturday Night Live' hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers’ strike. 'SNL' will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6," the press release reads.

On May 1, the labor union — which is made up of West Coast and East Coast branches — announced it had unanimously voted for a walkout after studios resisted new contract demands.

In the announcement to members, the WGA said that after six weeks of negotiations with Amazon, Apple, Discovery-Warner, Disney, Paramount, Sony, NBC Universal and Netflix, they failed to reach an agreement.

“Over the course of the negotiation, we explained how the companies’ business practices have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions,” the guild’s statement said.

According to the announcement, the WGA negotiating committee asked studios for fair pay and protections.

“We are determined to achieve a new contract with fair pay that reflects the value of our contribution to company success and includes protections to ensure that writing survives as a sustainable profession,” the statement added.

According to a statement provided to NBC News, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade association that represents various studios, streaming platforms and television studios, said its offer included “generous increases in compensation for writers."

The halt in television production means that viewers can expected repeat episodes to abound. According to Variety, other late-night shows such as NBC’s “Tonight” and “Late Night,” ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” CBS’ “The Late Show,” will air older episodes. Scripted shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Yellowjackets” will also be affected.

The last WGA strike took place in November 2007, according to NBC News. The walkout lasted 100 days before finally coming to an end on Feb. 12, 2008.