'SNL' nails the problem with kids' holiday outfits in hilarious sketch

Last night's episode of "Saturday Night Live" was hosted by Scarlett Johansson with musical guest Niall Horan, but one of the funniest moments came during a "commercial break."

In this hilarious skit, "SNL" parodied a Macy's holiday sale commercial. The ad, featuring happy people dressed up in blazers and cashmeres all on sale for the holidays, seems like a regular commercial at first until the spot puts the focus on children's clothing.

"Macy's has the festive fashions that will have them saying, 'It's too hot!!'" a complaining child interjects. "'It itches!" whines another kid, followed by a baby crying as he struggles in his uncomfortable holiday sweater vest.

Every parent in the viewing audience was certainly nodding their head in acknowledgement when the voice-over continued, "It's the season for wrestling your wriggly little monster into thick winter clothes!"

The commercial advertised among other things, "boys merino wool sweaters that won't fit over his head."

"If you stopped squirming it would be on already!" yelled a dad played by Mikey Day.

The hilarious spot continued by featuring other items for kids.

"And for your little girl, it's half-off all hard, shiny shoes that hurt."

"The shoes hurt," a little girl dressed up for the holidays complains to her mom, played by Kate McKinnon. Ryan Razon / NBC

For any mom who was forced to wear those Mary Jane "party shoes" as a kid it's all too relatable.

"Welcome to being a woman, Kylie," the mom retorts.

Just when you think the ad can't get any funnier, we learn that Macy's has "kids jackets so big and thick, they won't fit in their car seat anymore."

A dad, played by Kenan Thompson, struggles to clip his son into the car seat with the puffy coat and getting frustrated, closes the car door and shouts an expletive. He then opens the door and says to his son, "You didn't hear that, buddy."

Commentators on YouTube loved the commercial. "One thing for positive, whoever wrote this skit has kids," wrote one person.

"This may be the best 'SNL' commercial parody of all time," posted another.

Perhaps the most hilarious part of the ad comes when the voice-over boasts that you can "Save an extra 10 percent on snow boots that are so hard to put on it'll strain your marriage."

The ad also features "precious winter onsies with so many tiny buttons and snaps you'll let your baby sit in a loaded diaper for hours just to avoid having to put it back on."

Also on offer: Mittens they'll lose, shirts with the wrong "Frozen" princess, sweaters that make them hot, flannels that make them hot, scarves that make them hot... You get the idea.

"The clothes they'll hate create the memories you'll love." Ryan Razon / NBC

The spot wraps up with a holiday message we can all relate to:

"We know it's awful for them and for you but one day they'll be too old to wear cute little clothes like this and you'll miss it, so suck it up and get down to Macy's. The clothes they'll hate create the memories you'll love."