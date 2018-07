share tweet pin email

Actress Sarayu Blue, star of the Amy Poehler-produced series “I Feel Bad,” coming to NBC on Oct. 4, sits down with fourth hour co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford to discuss her hilarious role and how many women spend so much of their time feeling badly! Blue says she immediately identified with her character, adding that the series has been “a dream come true on every level.”