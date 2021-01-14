Sarah Paulson shares loving birthday message to girlfriend Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson took to Instagram to celebrate her partner, Holland Taylor, with a sweet birthday message paired with a black-and-white pic that showcased her "perfect person."

"All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul," the "American Horror Story" star wrote. "You are, quite simply - everything to me. Here’s looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

The sweet message ended with a humorous caveat, a disclaimer about the photo she chose that she knew her love may not like. "(If you don’t like this picture, you are an idiot, so don’t get mad when you see it," Paulson joked. "I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It’s a perfect picture of a perfect person)."

She concluded her post with simply, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING."

Paulson, 46, and Taylor, who turned 78 on Thursday, have kept their relationship a bit more private than some in Hollywood, despite being together for more than five years.

In November 2015, during an interview on WNYC's podcast "Death, Sex, and Money," Taylor revealed she was in a relationship with a younger woman. "It’s the most wonderful extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life," she said, adding, "I haven’t come out because I am out. I live out."

When that interview garnered some buzz, Taylor later said she was "blindsided by the reaction to it."

"I'm from an older generation and for me it's quite surprising how people talk about personal things of any kind in the press," she told InStyle in 2017. "It's not natural to me. That doesn't mean it's not good, it's just taken some adjusting. And Sarah, of course, is from a different generation, she's very much of today. It was hard for me at first to go through that membrane of being a private person. But it's been good for me to do it in such a lovely way."

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

Paulson has also opened up about their relationship and the "surreal" amount of attention it drew, speaking to the New York Times for a profile in 2016.

"If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that's going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don't want to feel that," the "Ratched" star said. "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor."

Two years later, Paulson also opened up to Natalie Morales on TODAY when asked about her personal relationship and what it represents to others.

"Well, I think anytime you do something that on paper is sort of unconventional... that's not why I did it, I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," she explained. "But I think what strikes people and why it's interesting to people, is that it isn't conventional. It's not 'normal.' It's not regular. I think that sometimes maybe provide an opportunity for a person who might find themselves in another situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged and they can see me living my life in a particular way that is authentic to me and for me. That's all it's about, I guess."

"I try to just be as real as possible," she continued. "I think about that in my work and I think it also applies to my life. As long as I have a certain moral compass that I can follow and that guides me, if that inspires anybody else because those choices are predicated on my personal truth, then... that can't be a bad thing."