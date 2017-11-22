Sarah Michelle Gellar shares secret to her 15-year marriage: 'Separate bathrooms'

share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a big believer in couples having their own space.

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum swung by Harry Connick Jr.'s daytime talk show "Harry" on Wednesday and got pretty real about what makes her 15-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr. work.

"Separate bathrooms," the 40-year-old star revealed with a laugh. "I feel like there are certain things that should just be kept your own and they never need to know."

"Also, maybe, possibly, a separate shopping credit card or if you are a guy, maybe a separate gaming card so I don’t have to see how much video games cost," Gellar added.

Connick Jr., 50, confessed his own video game addiction once caused strife with his wife of 23 years, former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre, 53.

"I was playing 'Call of Duty' for a long time and it got to a point where, I’m not kidding you, Jill said, 'I'm going to leave you if you don’t stop the video games,'" he admitted.

"See, she should have called me," Gellar replied, revealing her hubby's obsession with the game "World of Warcraft" got so bad, she sought help with a support group.

"I literally at this point lost my husband, so I joined a support group — not a joke! — called, Widows of Warcraft," the "Cruel Intentions" star confided.

My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

And, the group must have helped, because Gellar invited other wives of video game-addicted fellas to follow her lead.

"Ladies, if you are losing them to video game world, there are support groups out there on this thing called the World Wide Interweb," she assured viewers.

We're grateful "Widows of "Warcraft" — and separate bathrooms — have kept Sarah and Freddie together all these years!