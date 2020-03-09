Sarah Michelle Gellar shares high school pic of shirtless Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sign up for our newsletter

Sarah Michelle Gellar had a special way to celebrate husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 44th birthday on Instagram over the weekend. And she did it by giving his fans the real present.

Witness the glory of the throwback shirtless picture!

"A very long time ago, on this very day, this handsome man was born," Gellar wrote in the caption. "I am extremely happy about that (although I doubt he's happy that I still have this high school picture). Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze."

Aww, we think he's adorable!

As did Gellar's pal Selma Blair. She wrote in the comments, "Happy birthday to the boy of my 20’s day dreams!"

Prinze and Gellar, 42, met while shooting "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997. They started dating about three years later, getting engaged in 2001 and marrying in 2002. They have two children: Charlotte, 10, and Rocky, 7.

In January, Gellar remembered their first date fondly with a then-and-now Instagram.

Whatever they're celebrating, we're glad they keep us in the loop. Happy birthday, Freddie!