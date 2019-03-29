Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 9:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

It's the magic of Disney!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair spent a fun-filled day together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday, where the longtime besties re-created pics from a previous trip to the theme park — 21 years before!

Gellar, 41, who starred alongside Blair, 46, in the 1999 teen drama "Cruel Intentions," took to Instagram on Friday to share snaps capturing all the fun.

In one post, Gellar synced up pics of the duo smiling — two decades apart — on Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.

"Is there a 21 year challenge??" she wrote in the caption. "On the left my 21 bday with @selmablair, on the right today (I know you all can do the math ... I don’t need to remind myself literally)"

"Thank you @disneyland for a truly magical day!!" she added.

In another post, Gellar matched up a cute photo of the ladies grinning in their Mickey Mouse ears this week with one of them beaming together 21 years ago.

All that's changed is their hair color! (OK, and they also switched places in the new pic.)

Longtime pals Sarah Michelle Gellar (left) and Selma Blair chat with a Disney employee dressed as superhero Captain Marvel during their Thursday visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Disneyland via Getty Images

The longtime pals also brought their children with them to Disneyland this week.

Blair, 46, has a 7-year-old son, Arthur, with ex-boyfriend Jason Bleick, while Gellar has a 9-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and a 6-year-old son, Rocky, with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr.

In February, Gellar showered Blair with praise for how bravely she's taken on her challenging battle with multiple sclerosis.

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” Gellar wrote next to a photo of Blair dressed to the nines at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

Two days later, Blair shared a photo of the pair to send a little love back to Gellar, letting her know they'll be "friends forever."

"This girl. (Always my girl) is everything," Blair wrote before sharing highlights from their friendship, including the fact that Gellar rallied for her to win the part of Cecile in "Cruel Intentions."

"She took me under her wing," Blair wrote, "and today is no different. I am so in love with my angel of a friend. The best."