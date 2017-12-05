Sarah Michelle Gellar's 5 must-have Christmas gifts

share tweet pin email

Welcome to a new series from TODAY Shopping on the gifts that celebrities are giving this holiday season. We've already covered Miranda Lambert and have many more stars on our list, so check in tomorrow for more!

Celebrity Gift Guide - Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar battled dark forces as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Now, Gellar is all about sugar and spice and everything nice as the co-founder of the Foodstirs DIY baking kits and organic mixes. And the mom of Charlotte, 8, and Rocky, 5, with hubby Freddie Prinze Jr. is all about the holidays. "I like giving gifts. I could go on and on," she says of her list.

Here are her selections.

Very Merry Gingerbread Family Kit, $19, Foodstirs

"You’re giving someone the gift of time, and the gift of confidence in the kitchen. Making memories is the ultimate gift you can give people. Everyone has a story about baking. That’s the real gift. It’s 20 or 30 minutes of making something yummy together."

Drybar Gift Card, $10 - $50, Drybar

"I’m a girl that loves a good Drybar gift card. It’s a good way to my heart. It’s 40 minutes where I sit by myself and read a book."

Editor note: Not everyone lives by a Drybar. Instead, you could gift someone one of the Drybar hot tools (new travel hairdryer anyone?) or hair products. We love the brand's dry shampoo, which makes a great gift for health nuts and new moms alike.

Literati Book Club for Children, $10 a month + price of books, Literati

"I just discovered Literati books. It’s a subscription service and they find books for kids. The box comes, and there’s five books in it. And you can take books your kids have grown out of and they donate books to kids who don’t have any."

Editor note: For other children's book club ideas, check out CrateJoy. The brand's collection of subscription boxes run from a "Harry Potter"-themed version to a box curated by a speech pathologist.

Kids Subscription Clothing Box, $20 fee and up to $40 per item, Rockets of Awesome

"The clothing is so stylish and so affordable. It’s the softest quality. My daughter wore a gold lame skirt from Rockets of Awesome."

Editor Note: We love these subscription boxes! They make shopping for kids so easy and fun. Other options are from FabKids (from the JustFab and Shoedazzle companies), Kidpik and Kidbox.

Small Square Box of 16 Roses, $299, Venus et Fleur

"These are flowers that last a year — I’m obsessed with those. They smell amazing."

Gellar also notes that she is a fan of giving donations. "I’m very big on charity. I donate to charity in someone’s name." We can all agree with that!

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose who you are shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!