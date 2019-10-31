Sarah Michelle Gellar had to leave her Los Angeles home due to the California wildfires earlier this week, but she bumped into a good friend who made things a whole lot better.

The actress ran into “Cruel Intentions” co-star Selma Blair and captured the moment on Instagram.

“I left my house on Monday at 3am when we were evacuated, with the clothes on my back (since been washed don’t worry) and my family,” she wrote. “I’m definitely scared and emotional, but then I get a surprise of @selmablair and now I can’t stop smiling. These moments remind me to be grateful for all the blessings I have, and Selma you are certainly one of them. Once again thank you to the @losangelesfiredepartment for all you do. We owe you so much.”

'You are handling this time with such grace as you always do," Blair wrote in the comments. "Thank goodness we got to hug today. Needed that. And bless the #lafd for sure!!!!!

Blair, who shared the same photo in her own Instagram post, was equally moved to see Gellar.

“Always there when I most need her,” she wrote.

Gellar even managed to make light of the situation.

“But next time I evacuate, I’m grabbing makeup (haha pls may this never happen again and pls know I’m joking),” she wrote in the comments.

Gellar and Blair have remained friends long after their "Cruel Intentions" days. Earlier this year, they went to Disneyland together, and Gellar has supported Blair as she's dealt with her multiple sclerosis.

“To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Gellar wrote in the caption of a photo of Blair dressed up for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in February. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head-on.”

The wildfire in Southern California has wreaked havoc as firefighters have tried to douse the blaze. Many residents, including TODAY's Natalie Morales and Maria Shriver, have been evacuated. Earlier this week, Morales shared a picture of the blaze on Twitter.

View from the porch of our LA home.. brushfire west of the 405 but LAFD alerted Bel Air and Brentwood areas to “prepare” to evacuate... about 10 acres reportedly but this one is west of the highway and winds are fierce... near a very densely populated area.. power also out pic.twitter.com/zxLKs6kQY2 — Natalie Morales (@NMoralesNBC) October 28, 2019

"View from the porch of our LA home," she wrote, adding that the "winds are fierce" and the power was out.