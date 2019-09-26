Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are a rare example of successful Hollywood love, and the actress is opening up about what it takes to make their marriage work.

“I think the truth of any relationship is that, whether you’re a couple, whether you’re friends, whether you’re business partners, is you have to put the work into a relationship,” the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star told Us Weekly. “We live in a very disposable society and people don’t want to have to work. They want immediate reactions, they want immediate responses. It takes work.”

Gellar, 42, and Prinze, 43, met while making the 1997 Halloween blockbuster "I Know What You Did Last Summer." The pair began dating in 2000 and then wed in 2002. They have two children together: daughter Charlotte Grace and son Rocky James.

“It takes work to have a good friendship," she continued. "You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren’t willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s friendship, whether it’s business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results.”

"To keep a relationship, you have to have stuff that’s private and things that are your own and between the two of you," Geller added.

This isn't the first time the actress has revealed her secrets on how to make marriage work.

"Take the 10 minutes — put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids," she told People magazine in 2016. "Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you're present."