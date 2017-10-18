Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-star Selma Blair

share tweet pin email

It's Kathryn and Cecile together again!

"Cruel Intentions" co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reunited for a fun girls' night out this week and while they didn't re-enact their infamous on-screen kiss this time, it's clear the pair still adore each other.

Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever. A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

"Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever," Gellar, 40, wrote on Instagram next to a pic of the beaming duo.

Meanwhile, Blair, 45, gushed just as much, calling Gellar her "forever girl."

"My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that," she wrote.

Gellar sweetly responded in the comments, "I always needed that."

Last night we hosted a Cruel Intentions reunion. Kidding. But that was a highlight... along with introducing #SkimmNotes to a mix of women in Hollywood who inspire us. #SkimmLife A post shared by theSkimm (@theskimm) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

The pair attended a cocktail event in Beverly Hills hosted by the email newsletter The Daily Skimm.

The actresses, who played wealthy New York City teens caught up in a romantic web in the 1999 drama, re-created their steamy on-screen kiss when they reunited — along with co-star Reese Witherspoon — in 2015 to attend a "Cruel Intentions" parody musical in L.A.

Last year, fans of the film learned NBC was planning on a "Cruel Intentions" made-for-TV reboot with Gellar set to star, but, sadly, those plans were later scraped.

For now, fans will have to settle for this sweet reunion pic!