Sarah Michelle Gellar reunites with 'Cruel Intentions' co-star Selma Blair

It's Kathryn and Cecile together again!
"Cruel Intentions" co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair reunited for a fun girls' night out this week and while they didn't re-enact their infamous on-screen kiss this time, it's clear the pair still adore each other.
"Sometimes you make a decision to go out, even though you are tired, and magic happens. @therealselmablair my girl crush, now and forever," Gellar, 40, wrote on Instagram next to a pic of the beaming duo.
Meanwhile, Blair, 45, gushed just as much, calling Gellar her "forever girl."
"My angels really pulled through last night. So many wonderful women celebrating @theskimm but the most important to me was cuddling with my forever girl @sarahmgellar, I needed that," she wrote.
Gellar sweetly responded in the comments, "I always needed that."
The pair attended a cocktail event in Beverly Hills hosted by the email newsletter The Daily Skimm.
The actresses, who played wealthy New York City teens caught up in a romantic web in the 1999 drama, re-created their steamy on-screen kiss when they reunited — along with co-star Reese Witherspoon — in 2015 to attend a "Cruel Intentions" parody musical in L.A.
More Pop Culture videos
Broadway’s Betsy Wolfe honors a couple with ‘Happily Ever After’
Everyone Has a Story: Couple in their 80s proves it’s never too late for love
Morgan Freeman to play Colin Powell in biopic
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps on life out of the pool and his growing family
Last year, fans of the film learned NBC was planning on a "Cruel Intentions" made-for-TV reboot with Gellar set to star, but, sadly, those plans were later scraped.
For now, fans will have to settle for this sweet reunion pic!