Sarah Michelle Gellar posts sweet holiday 'toast' to friend Shannen Doherty

Sarah Michelle Gellar is sending out a special toast to good pal Shannen Doherty during this holiday season.

Gellar, 40, posted a sweet message on Instagram to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, who announced in April that she is in remission after nearly two years of being treated for breast cancer.

"We often make toasts, especially around the holidays, to health and happiness,'' Gellar wrote. "It’s a well intentioned, lighthearted toast. But when one of your friends faces a health crisis, that simple toast takes on a whole new meaning. So this year, @theshando I will toast to your health and happiness from the bottom of my heart."

It's the latest heartfelt message between the two BFFs. The "Cruel Intentions" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star wrote a special tribute for Doherty's 46th birthday in April, calling her a "true friend" and admiring her openness and honesty in her fight against breast cancer.

Where do I even start with this birthday girl?!? She's everything. She's inspired me...well since... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power. When I think twice about leaving the house without makeup, Shannen shaved her head on the public stage. While I fiercely guard my privacy, she opened her life, her struggles, her fears and her journey to help people she has never even met. She is a true friend to everyone. Shannon also has the greatest laugh in the world, which is why I chose this picture. To the fiercest, most loyal friend I know....let's party like it's your birthday!!! I love you.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Gellar honored Doherty in 2016 on International Breast Cancer Day with a picture of the two of them along with Doherty's oncologist in a message urging women to get regular checkups.

Today is recognized as #internationalbreastcancerday, although for some people, that is everyday. I am only a footnote in this picture. To my left is the @theshando, my friend who is kicking cancer in the you know what. But more than that, she is sharing her battle, so people fighting this horrible disease know they are not alone. I am inspired by her on the daily. To my right is Dr Lawrence Piro, the Oncologist who has been side by side in Shannen's fight. It's not a job to this incredible doctor, it's his life. I have never been in the company of a more passionate or dedicated scientist. He is the true definition of a hero. I am honored to know you both. Breast cancer is nowadays the most frequent malignant tumor in the world. But with early detection and incredible doctors like Dr Piro, breast cancer can be fought and won. So today I urge you, make an appt to get checked or even remind a friend to get checked or just think pink and honor those fighting this battle today and everyday.

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Doherty has enjoyed her first Christmas since being in remission.

Xmas vibes

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on

"She's everything,'' Gellar wrote on Doherty's birthday. "She's inspired me ... well since ... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power."

