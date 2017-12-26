Sarah Michelle Gellar posts sweet holiday 'toast' to friend Shannen Doherty

share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar is sending out a special toast to good pal Shannen Doherty during this holiday season.

Gellar, 40, posted a sweet message on Instagram to the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, who announced in April that she is in remission after nearly two years of being treated for breast cancer.

"We often make toasts, especially around the holidays, to health and happiness,'' Gellar wrote. "It’s a well intentioned, lighthearted toast. But when one of your friends faces a health crisis, that simple toast takes on a whole new meaning. So this year, @theshando I will toast to your health and happiness from the bottom of my heart."

It's the latest heartfelt message between the two BFFs. The "Cruel Intentions" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star wrote a special tribute for Doherty's 46th birthday in April, calling her a "true friend" and admiring her openness and honesty in her fight against breast cancer.

Gellar honored Doherty in 2016 on International Breast Cancer Day with a picture of the two of them along with Doherty's oncologist in a message urging women to get regular checkups.

Doherty has enjoyed her first Christmas since being in remission.

Xmas vibes A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Dec 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

"She's everything,'' Gellar wrote on Doherty's birthday. "She's inspired me ... well since ... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Shannen Doherty announces breast cancer in remission: 'I am blessed' Play Video - 0:33 Shannen Doherty announces breast cancer in remission: 'I am blessed' Play Video - 0:33

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.