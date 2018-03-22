share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar wished Reese Witherspoon a happy 42nd birthday by sending her a throwback pic from their 1999 teen drama, "Cruel Intentions."

Gellar took to Instagram on Thursday to share then-and-now snaps with Witherspoon — one of the pair as Kathryn and Annette, their respective characters in the film, and another, more recent shot of the pals having a blast together.

"Hmmmm @reesewitherspoon I know it’s your birthday, but I think we could try and pass for high school students!?! Just think about it. #happybirthday," Gellar wrote.

Gellar's sweet tribute comes a few hours after actress Jennifer Garner donned a band uniform to perform "Happy Birthday" on the saxophone for Witherspoon in a special birthday video.

With so many friends wishing her well, it's no surprise Witherspoon is enjoying her big day.

The "Wrinkle in Time" star shared a happy pic of herself and her youngest child, 5-year-old son Tennessee, celebrating with party favors and a scrumptious-looking birthday cake.

"Cake for breakfast, anyone?" wrote the Oscar winner. "Thank you for all the sweet birthday wishes! Feeling so much love today! I’m one lucky gal."

Happy birthday, Reese!