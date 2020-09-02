Sarah Michelle Gellar honors 'favorite husband' Freddie Prinze Jr. on anniversary

The magic is still there for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The former “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, 43, celebrated her 18th anniversary to Prinze, 44, on Tuesday with a pair of throwback photos on Instagram featuring them on their wedding day.

Freddie Prinze Jr.and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the MTV Movie Awards on June 3, 2000, a few months after they started dating. SGranitz / WireImage

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“You... are my favorite husband,” she captioned the pictures, while also using the hash tag #happyanniversary.

Prinze and Gellar met on the set of the 1997 horror flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” They have two kids, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 8.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Gellar has made a habit of publicly acknowledging their anniversary. In 2018, she shared a photo of her and Prinze, along with some wise words about what makes marriage work.

“Someone told me -Marriage is like a deck of cards. In the beginning all you need is two hearts and a diamond. But years later, you wish you had a club and a spade,” she wrote.

In 2017, she marked their 15th anniversary with a series of photos.

“My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me,” she captioned them.

In 2016, she cheered the fact they were able to sneak in some alone time.

“Shhhh.....don't tell the #kids. We snuck out for a #datenight after they were zzzzzzz,” she captioned a photo of them.

In July, Gellar commemorated the 20th anniversary of their first date with then-and-now photos.

"20 years ago this week, my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a mutual friend from out of town. That friend missed her flight, but we decided to still meet and catch up," she wrote.

"Now 20 years together, 17 plus married and two kids, we still go to that restaurant for dinner. So thank you @sloaney77 for not showing up for dinner."

Prinze and Gellar, seen here at the Second Annual Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 6, 2000 in Santa Monica, California, have been one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. Getty Images

The couple has been together for two decades, so what’s the secret to keeping that spark alive?

“It takes work to have a good friendship," she told Us Weekly in 2019. "You have to call and check in and dedicate that time, and most people aren’t willing to put that work in. So to have a successful relationship, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s friendship, whether it’s business, you have to put the time, if you want to see the results.”