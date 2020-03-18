Sarah Michelle Gellar found a wooden stake, giving us 'Buffy' nostalgia

For some actors, a role of a lifetime has a way of following them around.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who came to fame as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on TV, knows what that feels like. Just witness this Instagram she posted Tuesday, showing off a particular item she discovered while outside.

"Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today," she wrote in the caption, wielding a pointed wooden slat. We're guessing it probably came from a fence, but who's to say it wasn't being carried around by another erstwhile vampire slayer?

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Slayers are majority stakeholders in the vampire-eradication business, after all.

Gellar played "Buffy" on TV from 1997-2003; a movie version starring Kristy Swanson as the high schooler drafted into the bloodsucker game came out in 1992.

Juliet Landau as Drusilla (l.), Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy and James Marsters as Spike get down to business on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 1997. Alamy Stock

The show always featured a delicate balance of angst, monsters and humor, and Gellar's pals are making sure to add even more levity in the post's comments section. "And the adventures begin," wrote Selma Blair (who auditioned for the Buffy role before Gellar landed it). "Can I be your sidekick?" Gellar replied, "For life."

Her old castmates also dropped in with some yuks. David Boreanaz, who played Angel, wrote "Run!" and Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Dawn, commented, "Buffy, what are we going to do now?"

We're surprised they need to ask! Clearly, Gellar still has things well in hand.