Sarah Jessica Parker visits Carrie's apartment as 'SATC' reboot filming begins

Sarah Jessica Parker just took a stroll down memory lane — or more specifically, down the street in New York City where her character, Carrie Bradshaw, famously lived in “Sex and the City.”

“Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again,” Parker wrote on Instagram, hinting that the HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” was about to begin filming the next day.

These steps are legendary! HBO / Alamy Stock Photo

While Carrie Bradshaw lived at a fictional address on New York City's Upper East Side in the show, which ran from 1998 until 2004, many exterior shots of her apartment were actually filmed at this brownstone on Perry Street in the West Village.

These steps on Perry Street are still a tourist destination. Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo

“MPK, here we go,” she continued in her post, likely referring to executive producer Michael Patrick King. “And I’m thrilled and terrified.”

“Hahaha- ME Too xoxo❤,” Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in the HBO series, commented on Parker’s post.

Some famous “Sex and the City” fans shared their excitement about the upcoming revival, with talk show host Andy Cohen commenting, “Wowwww” and comedian Billy Eichner posting multiple heart emojis.

The upcoming series “And Just Like That” will follow Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s. Chris Noth will be back as Mr. Big, one of Carrie’s main love interests in the original show.

Former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramírez will also join the revival as a new character, Che Diaz, a queer, nonbinary comedian and podcast host. Ramírez, who played Dr. Callie Torres on “Grey’s Anatomy,” came out as nonbinary last year.

Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series, is not expected to return for the reboot.

“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine in February. “Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”