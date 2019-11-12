Sarah Jessica Parker tried to stump Kristin Davis with 'Sex and the City' trivia

A surprise caller on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" did her best to try to stump Kristin Davis with some "Sex and the City" trivia on Monday night.

It was none other than Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker!

Davis, who stopped by TODAY Tuesday to talk about her new Netflix movie "Holiday in the Wild," nailed the answer to Parker's question.

The two filmed "Sex and the City 2" nine years ago, but the old friends remembered it like it was yesterday.

"OK, Kristin, this is a real brainteaser," Parker said. "Now, I'm gonna focus it on food because that's basically what we talked about on set all the time.

"I want you to get in your little time machine, and I want you to go back to Morocco, to the set of when we were doing 'Sex and the City 2,' and I'm gonna ask you, 'What did we eat every day at 11:30?'''

Davis didn't even have to think twice.

"The sandwiches!" she said. "We would go and get the tomato sandwiches from the Crafty. But we had to walk a really long way!"

"And I had a particular delicious ham baguette every day,'' Parker added.

In a rapid-fire round of questions, Davis said that Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes, is most like her character in real life. She also favored Mr. Big over Aidan when it came to Carrie's top love interests.

Davis also gave her pitch for a "Sex and the City 3" movie.

"I have all different fantasies," she said. "I have a whole short movie planned. We go to China. This used to be part of the first film that didn't happen way back in the day.

"We go to China because my daughter wants to go on, like, an inheritance trip where you go to see your homeland. And when we're in China, Carrie and Charlotte have a whole adventure in China. That would be amazing, right? So, that could be a stand-alone thing."