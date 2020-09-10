Sarah Jessica Parker shares what Carrie Bradshaw would do during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has left people with plenty of time to ponder what some of their all-time favorite television characters would be doing during lockdown.

We now know what Carrie Bradshaw, the quintessential New York City single girl played by Sarah Jessica Parker on "Sex and the City," would do if the show was set in 2020. The answer is shockingly relatable: She'd bake banana bread.

“She would!” Parker told Entertainment Weekly. “I would be so curious to see (how she’d handle it). Having to take a few minutes to figure out who’s going to the grocery store? How are they dealing with masks? Has she seen anybody else? How seriously did they take the quarantine and the lockdown?"

The thought of Carrie Bradshaw baking might seem far-fetched to fans of the show, who know that the dating columnist's oven was mostly just used for storing extra designer shoes that didn't fit in her tiny closet.

If Big and Carrie were together during the pandemic, Parker said she thinks they would have taken it "seriously." Bradshaw's love life, of course, had plenty of ups and downs, and Parker wondered how her character might have handled her beloved city shutting down if she was single.

"But if she was single, how would she have functioned?" Parker wondered. "I’d like to think that she’d handle it well with a good friend and checked in on those she loved. But who knows?!”