Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse of 'Hocus Pocus 2' rehearsals: 'No rest for the wicked'

The Sanderson sisters are back and better than ever!

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Sarah Sanderson in the 1993 Disney movie “Hocus Pocus,” shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the filming of the film’s sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.”

In a photo shared on Instagram, Parker snapped a photo of three boot clad feet with their toes touching in the center. The 56-year-old actor tagged her co-stars Bette Midler (Winifred Sanderson) and Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) on each of the boots, signifying their spooky reunion.

“Dance rehearsal,” she captioned the shot. “No rest for the wicked. Sabbath ha. X, SJ.”

Fans celebrated the tiny sneak peek in the comments, anxious and eager for the highly-anticipated sequel, which will come just shy of 30 years after the original film came out. Fans were especially excited that Parker's caption alluded to another musical number, since one of the best scenes in the first film is the trio's now-iconic performance of "I Put a Spell on You."

"DANCE! A new musical number!" one fan squealed.

“SISTERSSSSSSS,” another fan commented, referring to one of Midler’s lines from the film.

One person appreciated the dose of childhood nostalgia, writing, “I feel like a kid again, eeeek.”

“But who has lit another black flame candle? 👀👀🔥🕯,” another wondered after the conclusion of the original movie.

Meanwhile, one fan of the 1993 movie is excited to share a similar love with her daughter over the sequel, writing, “I can’t wait until my daughter is old enough to watch these.”

On Friday, Nov. 2, Midler gave fans a first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in the sequel.

Midler posted a photo on Instagram and Twitter of the three women in character as Mary, Winifred, and Sarah once again. They all donned their original witchy costumes, each posing to embody the essence of their characters for the first time in nearly three decades.

“Sistaaaaahs! ‘Tis time!” Midler captioned both posts.

The 75-year-old actor also shared initial details about the film, adding that “Hocus Pocus 2” is currently is in production and will be coming to Disney+ in fall 2022. The cast are in the process of filming in Newport, Rhode Island.

The sequel to the beloved Halloween classic was officially announced in December 2020 after news broke in late 2019 that the streaming service had hired writers to begin working on the spooky sequel. In addition to Disney confirming the news in a tweet, Midler and Parker both shared dual announcements on their social media, each tweaked to best represent their characters.

"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!” Midler tweeted. “#HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.

Meanwhile, Parker embraced Sarah’s whimsy and charm, writing in her Instagram caption, “Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok.”

The film was originally set to be directed by Adam Shankman, known for his directorial work for movies such as “Hairspray” and “A Walk to Remember.” Instead, Anne Fletcher, who directed “The Proposal,” will step in to direct the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

Last year, Midler, Parker and Najimy all reunited as the Sanderson sisters for a virtual Halloween event for Midler’s nonprofit, the New York Restoration Project. The reunion, called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” consisted of a star studded mock documentary following Winifred as she searched for her sisters.

Not much is known about the sequel at this time, though it will pick up 29 years after the original movie ended. Entertainment Weekly reported that the sequel will find the three sisters awakening yet again in present-day Salem, Massachusetts. The witches will use their sorcery to seek revenge on those who have wronged them, but only three high school students — Becca, Cassie, and Izzy — are able to work to stop them.