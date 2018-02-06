Sarah Jessica Parker sends 'love' to Kim Cattrall after brother's death

share tweet pin email

When the news circulated on Sunday that Kim Cattrall's missing brother had been found dead, her former "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker sent her a supportive message — despite their recent differences.

Getty Images Actress Kim Cattrall poses with her "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in 2009.

"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx," Parker commented on Cattrall’s Instagram post announcing her brother Chris Cattrall’s death.

Parker's message can be seen just beneath a similar one from her fellow "SATC" alum Cynthia Nixon, who wrote, "Hey Kim, such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love, XO."

On Sunday, just hours after pleading with fans to help her find her brother, Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the hit HBO series from 1998 to 2004, revealed his body had been found.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," the actress captioned a photo of herself with Chris on Instagram and Twitter. "At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Parker's heartfelt message comes in the wake of much drama between the castmates following Cattrall's refusal to film a third "Sex and the City" movie.

During a visit to "Watch What Happens Live" last week, Parker, 52, revealed she was "heartbroken" by comments her former co-star made in an October 2016 interview, when Cattrall, 61, claimed she'd "never been friends" with her "SATC" castmates during their six-season and two-movie run.

The Emmy winner, who played writer Carrie Bradshaw on the hit series, told host Andy Cohen it had been a "privilege" acting with Cattrall for so many years, and hoped the time they spent working on the beloved show together "eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken."