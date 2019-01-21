Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

"Sex and the City" fans had their dreams of a third film in the franchise dashed more than a year ago, but that doesn't mean they'll never see Carrie Bradshaw on any screen again.

In fact, a new Instagram post from actress Sarah Jessica Parker teases her beloved character's return — in classic Carrie form.

A brief video clip the star shared opens to reveal an unmistakable sense of fashion and a familiar song.

The camera pans up from a pair of opened-toed lace booties — with very-Carrie heels — to a tutu-like turquoise voile skirt. The bold look is capped off with a cinched lamé jacket and an equally '80s-worthy single fingerless glove.

Then the camera suddenly cuts to the iconic character's face as she glances around a Manhattan intersection and the final notes of the "Sex and the City" theme ring out.

The throwback vibes are undeniable but as many of her fans and followers asked in the comments that followed, "WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!"

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall in the the HBO series "Sex in the City." Mark Liddell / AP

"My old friend," Parker wrote alongside the clip. "She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ."

That hint, plus the in-video hashtag "#PourItForward," is all the information she's offered up, until the actress responded to one fan's post and added, "Carrie is back in support of an urgent need and a great non-profit. I was so tickled to be asked to help."

While several different #PourItForward campaigns have hit social media over the past few years and it's impossible at this point to know exactly which one Parker is linked to, there is one good guess.

Belgium pilsner label Stella Artois has teamed up with charity Water.org for a #PourItForward drive to bring clean water to those in the developing world — a cause championed by fellow star Matt Damon.