Not long to go now for the “Sex and the City” reboot!

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed the month — but not the day — when fans can watch “And Just Like That ...,” the new HBO Max series that picks up almost two decades after the original show left off.

“It’s Sarah Jessica. Hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue, shooting as we speak the next chapter of ‘Sex and the City,’ or as we like to call it, ‘And Just Like That,’ with some beloved friends,” Parker, 56, said in a recent promo video, which showed glimpses of Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon filming on location.

The reboot will follow the adventures of Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte as they navigate life in New York City in their 50s.

Parker also revealed that “And Just Like That ...” will premiere in December on HBO Max, although she did not confirm the exact date.

“And Just Like That” will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate life and love in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be part of the reboot.

Fans got a big surprise in May when HBO Max confirmed that Chris Noth would be returning as Mr. Big, aka John James Preston, one of Carrie’s main love interests from the original show.

A recent teaser clip showed a brief glimpse of Big and Carrie dancing in a kitchen, then kissing, suggesting that all these years later, their love is still very much alive.

Parker also recently shared an Instagram photo of Carrie and Big looking very cozy, with the caption, “These 2. I bet they stay out late tonight.”

Parker and Noth were spotted together on set in August. James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Of course, romance was never exactly easy or straightforward in the original “Sex and the City” series, so we can’t help but wonder these two will have some ups and downs in the reboot, too. In any case, let the countdown to December begin!