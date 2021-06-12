Sarah Jessica Parker reunites with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis on 1st day of 'SATC' reboot

The gangs all here! Well, almost.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the first day of production for the "Sex and the City" reboot. Titled "And Just Like That..." the HBO Max series will revisit the show’s main characters, who are now in their 50s.

"Together again," Parker, 56, captioned the sweet pic. "Read through our first episodes. @justlikethatmax Alongside all the fellas and our newest cast members. Like an ice cream sundae."

Nixon, 55, also shared the same pic on her Instagram as well, writing: "Friendship never goes out of style."

Davis shared some behind the scenes looks at their first day on set to her Instagram Story. She also re-shared an image of their scripts, adding some more personal insight into how she feels returning to the role that made her famous.

"It's really a small miracle to be back together and with the most remarkable new additions to our cast," Davis, 56, said. "I am so grateful to Sarah and Michael Patrick King for taking the creative leap of faith that made this happen.

Earlier this week it was announced that much of the original cast will be back for the revival. The streaming giant announced that Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt) are all reprising their roles.

"Everyone at 'And Just Like That…' is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved 'Sex and the City' characters with the actors who made them so lovable," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement sent to TODAY.

A brand new addition to the cast is former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramírez. The 45-year-old actor stars as "‘Che Diaz’ (they/them), a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured,” according to a press release.

One person not returning is Kim Cattrall, who earned five Emmy nominations for her role as Samantha.