Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son's 17th birthday on Monday by remembering the "unbridled joy" of the day he was born.

The "Divorce" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram of her and husband Matthew Broderick beaming as she carried their son, James Wilkie Broderick, on the day he was born.

"October 28th, 2002. The date that changed every breath we take and what we thought we knew love to mean,'' she wrote. "We watch you grow and capture life with admiration, pride and profound love. So grateful someone captured our unbridled joy we recall so vividly those 17 years ago. Happy birthday beloved son James Wilkie."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating the 17th birthday of their son James, shown in 2017 with their twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion. Walter McBride / WireImage

Three years ago, Parker lamented the passing of time during another milestone for James. She wrote that she wished she could "save time in a bottle" when James graduated from eighth grade.

The couple also have twin daughters, who celebrated their 10th birthday in June.

Parker has also shared sweet throwback photos on other special days, like when she wished a happy 22nd anniversary to Broderick in May with a picture from when they were first together.