Sarah Jessica Parker posts photos from 1st day of 'SATC' filming: 'So many feelings'

And just like that... filming on the new "Sex and the City" series has begun.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the hit HBO series, just posted photos from the first day of filming and it's getting us all kinds of excited.

Friday afternoon, she shared a shot of herself all decked out on a Manhattan street with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

The actor was up bright and early to begin filming on the HBO Max series, titled "And Just Like That," and also shared a photo of the show's glam squad hard at work.

"7:15 am EST NYC @justlikethatmax Here she comes," the 56-year-old captioned the post.

Parker's followers were thrilled for the update on the much-anticipated series and sent their love to the actor in the comments section. For starters, her pal Andy Cohen wrote "Welcome back, Carrie. We missed you ❤️."

Ballerina Megan Fairchild expressed her excitement, writing "Woohoo!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️" and author Ali Wentworth commented, "Away you go! 💗."

When one fan asked Parker if she was excited to be back on set with her pals, she had the perfect response.

"so many feelings. Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn't let go of her! X" she wrote.

The show's official Instagram account @justlikethatmax also shared a series of behind the scenes shots from the first day back on set, and naturally gave fans a look at some of the fabulous clothing in the wardrobe room.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch in the original "Sex and the City," commented on one photo, calling it the "wardrobe room/discotheque."

It's been six months since Parker first announced that "Sex and the City" would be coming to HBO Max as a new series and fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting updates ever since.

Last month, the actor strolled down the New York City street where her character famously lived.

“Pure coincidence AND JUST LIKE THAT, we find ourselves on this street called Perry the night before it all begins again,” she wrote on Instagram.