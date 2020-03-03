Sarah Jessica Parker and hubby Matthew Broderick may have decades of acting under their belts, but that didn't stop Parker from getting the jitters whenever Broderick visited the set of her hit HBO series "Sex and the City."

“I’d get so nervous,” the actress, 54, told The New York Times, adding a frightened screeching noise for effect. "Like, ‘Matthew’s here! Don’t look at me!’"

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are starring together in the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's comedy "Plaza Suite." Dave Benett/Getty Images

Broderick, 57, agreed it's nerve-wracking having loved ones watch as you perform. “That’s the thing. You don’t want anybody to see,” he shared.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“It’s all so embarrassing,” added Parker, who said she was “getting hives just thinking about (Broderick) being on set.”

The longtime loves, who tied the knot in 1997 and share three children, are starring together in the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's comedy "Plaza Suite." The play marks only the second time the couple has ever acted together.

Not that they weren't ample opportunities. Broderick revealed he turned down several offers to play one of Parker’s "SATC" character Carrie Bradshaw’s many colorful love interests. “The premature ejaculator. Think of that decision I had to make,” he joked.

In "Plaza Suite," Parker and Broderick play three different couples who are all experiencing relationship issues. For example, one couple's 23rd wedding anniversary is ruined by the discovery of an extramarital affair. During the play's 17-week run, Parker and Broderick — who've faced their share of tabloid rumors about their marriage — will celebrate their own 23rd wedding anniversary.

"We only realized that maybe a few days ago,” said Parker. “Now that it’s been brought to our attention, it’s a little bit ever more so like, Oh, God. People are going to think we’re taking care of business in public, which is not at all of interest to us.”

“Oh, yeah,” Broderick joked. “We’re really exploring our relationship.”

"Plaza Suite" opens on Broadway on April 13 at New York City’s Hudson Theatre.