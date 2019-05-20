Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 3:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her wedding anniversary with Matthew Broderick on Sunday with a look back to when it all began.

The "Divorce" star wished her husband a happy 22nd anniversary with a sweet throwback photo, four days after she slammed the National Enquirer for claiming their marriage was in trouble.

"May 19th, 2019, 22 years, 8,030 days. And a billion memories,'' she wrote on Instagram. "Happy anniversary baby."

Parker, 54, and Broderick, 57, who first met while working on Broadway, told The New York Times in 1996 that they started dating in 1992 when he left a message on her answering machine.

"You know, 'Hi, it's Matthew Broderick,''' she said. "You had to use your last name."

"I had to give her my credits," Broderick joked.

They tied the knot in 1997 after working together on the Broadway show "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

They have three kids and have defied the odds of the usual Hollywood marriage to reach more than two decades together.

Parker was incensed last week at a National Enquirer report about an alleged "public screaming match" between the couple at a restaurant, which she said did not happen.

"There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," she wrote on Instagram.

Parker opened up about the secrets to the couple's longevity last year during a candid interview with the Girlboss Radio podcast.

“Relationships are hard,'' she said. "I always felt that I wanted to invest more. I love him and I think he’s brilliant. And I’m sure I annoy him. He annoys me sometimes, but I’m enormously proud of the person he is.

"I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are. And so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours. And the more you feel those things and experience them, the more it’s hard to imagine not being part of their life."