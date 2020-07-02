Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show that you won't want to 'swipe' by

Sarah Jessica Parker wants to help you find love.

The actress will produce a new dating show for Lifetime with the working title “Swipe Swap,” the network confirmed to TODAY, in which people agree to change locations with other people in the hopes of finding that special someone.

“''Swipe Swap' is a social experiment in love and location, following two hopeful singles who trade places and adopt each other’s lifestyles — from living in one another’s homes and visiting each other’s favorite local haunts, to connecting with one another’s closest friends and family — all in the pursuit of romance in their new cities,” reads a description from Lifetime.

Parker will produce the reality show with ITV America, which also brought us CBS’ “Love Island.”

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City: The Movie." Alamy

The actress, of course, knows a thing or two about fictional dating shows on TV, winning an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw on HBO’s “Sex and the City,” which ran for six seasons. She also starred in two films based on the show.

Most recently, Parker explored the other side of romance by starring in HBO’s “Divorce” for three seasons and had been scheduled to team up with husband Matthew Broderick in a Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” on Broadway. The show was supposed to open this past March, but has been postponed until next spring due to the coronavirus.