Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon share memories of working together as teens

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon may be best known for starring on “Sex and the City,” but they’ve worked together much longer than that!

In fact, the pair first appeared on screen together as teenagers, as Parker revealed in a sweet Instagram exchange with Nixon.

When the Cut shared an Instagram throwback photo of the young actors appearing side by side in the 1982 TV movie “My Body, My Child,” Parker and Nixon jumped into the comments to share memories of their early roles together.

“Good morning! @sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!” Nixon commented on the post. “We are here at 13 and 14 playing Vanessa Redgrave’s daughters in a TV movie called My Body My Child, but we met even earlier recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl! (She was Laura, I was Mary) Anyone out there have a copy of the record or a photo of the recording session? I wish I did!”

Parker wrote back to Nixon in the comments, calling her recollection “spot on” and saying Nixon was likewise “one of my most favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!!!”

“I too wish I had a copy of that record or some photo memorializing our 1st collaboration,” Parker continued. “I always say, if my mother doesn't have it, it likely doesn't exist. Ah well. The memories of all my time with you sustains me. See you tomorrow at dawn for @justlikethatmax.”

She added a loving sign-off in another comment: “x, your sister, your sister, your longtime friend, SJ.”

After co-starring in “Sex and the City” from 1998 to 2004 (and appearing together in the subsequent “SATC” movies in 2008 and 2010), Parker and Nixon are reuniting once more in the upcoming HBO Max series “And Just Like That.”

The new series will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate love and friendship in New York in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, will not be returning for the reboot.

Parker recently shared photos from the first day of filming the new show, and when a fan asked her on Instagram if she had fun reuniting with her “SATC” pals, she replied in the comments, "so many feelings. Cynthia walked into the trailer, I wouldn't let go of her!”

In June, Nixon shared a photo of Parker, Davis and herself with the New York City skyline in the background.

“Friendship never goes out of style,” she wrote in the caption.