Carrie and Big back together! Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth reunite for revival

We've known for a minute that Chris Noth was coming back to reprise his Mr. Big character (aka John James Preston) in the new "Sex and the City" sequel series for HBO Max, "And Just Like That..." But now we have photographic proof!

Not only that, he's been spotted with Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), looking as out-there chic and sophisticated as ever, as they film the series.

Just check out these amazing pictures, which seem to show the actors checking out their lines before cameras roll on Monday:

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City on Monday. Jason Howard / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Big's wearing his usual three-piece dark suit, but of course Carrie looks terrific in a long, flowing white (and black polka-dot) skirt, a feather-topped hat and shoes to die for.

Yeah, the pair's old dynamic seems totally in play here. James Devaney / GC Images

The pair will be joined in the series, which will focus on the "Sex" ladies' lives now that they're in their 50s, by Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis (though Kim Cattrall is not expected to appear). A first photo of the ladies from the show dropped in July, and led to a lot of internet memes.

Parker, solo, shows off her amazing outfit. And those shoes! Raymond Hall / GC Images

But this is our first real look at Big and Carrie together, again. Last we heard from those two, they'd gotten married and were dealing with the challenges and changes that brought about.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City" in 1999. Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

"I'm thrilled to be working with Chris again on 'And Just Like That...'" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a news release in May. "How could we ever do a new chapter of the 'Sex and the City' story without our Mr. Big?"

