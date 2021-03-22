Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates husband's birthday: 'Grateful you were born'

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a sweet message to her husband, Matthew Broderick, for his 59th birthday.

“Happy birthday Husband,” the “Sex and the City” star wrote on Instagram, alongside a blurry picture of a cake. “We love you and we are oh so happy, grateful you were born. XXX, your SJ and 3 besotted young Broderick’s.”

She shared a clearer photo of his decadent-looking cake in her Instagram stories.

Parker shared a photo of her husband's birthday cake in her Instagram story. sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

“We love you so,” she wrote on the photo, along with what looks like a hand-drawn heart.

Parker, 55, and Broderick have been married since 1997 and have three children: James Wilkie, 18, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 11.

In October, Parker celebrated her son’s milestone birthday on Instagram with a series of sweet throwback photos.

“My beloved son, James Wilkie, On this day, you are 18 years old,” she wrote in the caption. “I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honor.”

The proud mom also celebrated her twins’ first day of middle school in a cute photo from 2019.

“5th grade. First day. The middle school hustle begins,” she wrote in the caption.

Later that year, she shared a fun pic of the at-home manicure she gave one of her daughters.

“Deep Green to match her school color for her first volleyball game tomorrow! Painted by mama,” she wrote. “Only had to re-do 2 nails, 3 times. Miraculous. Go Wolves!”

While Parker shares the occasional post about her husband and kids on social media, she and Broderick have largely kept their relationship and home life out of the limelight.

Parker says keeping their marriage “nice and private” is one key to the happiness and longevity of their relationship.

“We’ve grown,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”