Get ready to welcome a new member to the family!

"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland and former "Bachelorette" contestant Wells Adams announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, along with adorable photos and a video of the proposal.

"I'll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," Wells wrote in the caption to his homemade video of the proposal.

The video shows the couple on the beach when Adams drops to one knee to pop the question. After saying yes through her shock, Hyland embraces Adams for a hug and a kiss to celebrate before he puts the ring on her.

Hyland shared five photos of the special moment in an Instagram post of her own which read, "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff."

The couple has been dating since late 2017, and celebrated their 1-year anniversary last September, sharing sweet messages to each other on social media.

After Tuesday's news the couple was quick to chime in on one another's posts to share their excitement.

"When we get married will automatically acquire your talent for making everyone cry with a homemade video?" Hyland joked in the comments on Adams' post.

He certainly succeeded in making us shed a tear!