Spoiler alert! If you haven't watched the latest episode of "Grey's Anatomy," you might want to catch up before you read on.

The end is nigh for Sarah Drew on "Grey's Anatomy." Earlier this year, it was announced that the actress, along with co-star Jessica Capshaw, would be leaving the series behind at the end of the season.

Thursday night marked her penultimate performance, and viewers who shed a few tears during that heartbreaking episode might want to keep their hankies handy, because her post-show goodbyes on social media are sure to bring on the waterworks again.

Drew's character, Dr. April Kepner, became the focus of the story as she barely survived a car crash. Soon, she found herself surrounded by her nearest and dearest at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — and Drew found herself surrounded by the cast she's sure to miss.

"Here are some of my favorite people on the planet," she wrote alongside a group shot in a hospital bed. "While shooting this scene my heart was so full of joy and sadness at the same time that it was almost unbearable."

"As I was looking up at all of these beautiful faces, smiling down at me with so much love, happy to see April alive and well, I was overcome with sadness about the reality of not being with all of these people in the same place in the same way ever again," she continued.

But as she clung to her co-stars, she felt something else.

"I was ALSO overcome with the joy of having had the opportunity in my life to know such gorgeous people whom I have loved, who have loved me so well for 9 years," Drew wrote.

The heartfelt messages and moving photos continued, as Drew posted shots of shared hugs, smiles and — got those hankies? — tears, the latter from her on-screen other half, Jesse Williams.

"For me, this photo speaks volumes about our partnership," she wrote. "Jesse and I had some very trying stories to tell over the years and there were many moments when we really needed to lean on each other to get through them. And we did. ... I will be forever grateful to my co-captain."

If you can handle more, just stay tuned for next week's season finale — and Drew's Instagram.

"Get ready for so many more pics and love notes next week," she promised.