Jan. 22, 2019, 9:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Sara Gilbert is opening up about tonight's season finale of "The Conners."

The 43-year-old actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the ABC hit comedy, told TV Line that tonight's finale ends "with a bit of a cliffhanger" — and that's hardly surprising considering all the big changes going on in the Conner family home!

Will Darlene (Sara Gilbert) move to Chicago with new love Ben (Jay R. Ferguson)? Eric McCandless / ABC

The sitcom's first season began dramatically in October with the sudden death of family matriarch Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr). But the comedy quickly began focusing on other storylines, including Becky's (Lecy Goranson) unexpected pregnancy and Darlene's burgeoning romance with her new boss Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

ABC has dropped hints that Darlene's ex David (Johnny Galecki) may drop by for season finale, which could make it even harder for Darlene to focus on Ben's offer to move to Chicago with him.

Will Johnny Galecki make a guest appearance as David in "The Conners" finale? Rick Diamond / Getty Images

While Gilbert didn't confirm Galecki's guest appearance, she did comment on Darlene and David's decades-long bond.

"I think David and Darlene are so tied to each other emotionally that they keep coming into each other's lives," Gilbert shared. "I don’t think either one of them can easily step away from each other."

Expectant parents Becky (Lacy Goranson) and Emilio (Rene Rosado) get to know each other better in the season finale of "The Conners." Eric McCandless / ABC

One thing viewers will see for certain is parents-to-be Becky and Emilio (Rene Rosado) getting closer. But Dan (John Goodman) delivers some shocking news to the pair that puts their future together in jeopardy.

Gilbert told TV Line she believes the show's drama-filled finale will act as a "bookend" to its October premiere.

"Some of the emotions of the premiere come up again in this episode," said Gilbert. "That’s something that was really important to me. I didn’t want to do a sitcom version of loss where there’s one 'very special episode' and then it’s done and everybody moves on."

"This episode," she added, "shows that emotional themes run through people’s lives and not just through a week."

Tune into "The Conners" season finale tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.