Pop superstar Sara Bareilles not only wrote the music and lyrics for the Tony-nominated musical “Waitress”; she’s returning to the title role in January. Now she visits Kathie Lee and Hoda along with Jason Mraz, who will co-star with her for a two-week stretch. Mraz, who’s never done professional musical theater before, calls it “a new adventure for me as an artist, and I’m loving it.”