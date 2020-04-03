Sara Bareilles is 'grateful for every easy breath' after recovering from coronavirus

Sara Bareilles says she is "grateful for every easy breath" after revealing she had "a very mild case" of coronavirus and is now recovered.

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a video on her Instagram story Thursday after going to a therapy session in New York City.

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is grateful after recovering from a mild case of coronavirus. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

"I had it, just so you know," she says while walking outside. "I’m fully recovered, just so you know. And I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around."

The "Waitress" star announced March 13 that performances of the musical in London's West End were being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. TODAY's Al Roker played a part in the Broadway run of "Waitress" in 2018 alongside Bareilles, who has previously performed on TODAY and teamed up with Hoda Kotb to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Bareilles, 40, is now taking time to reflect after going through what she wrote were "a couple of rough days" in her Instagram story.

"I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet, just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings, as I do,'' she said in the video.

Bareilles has joined the list of celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Prince Charles who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Others like actor Idris Elba, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, singer Jackson Browne and Bravo host Andy Cohen are still fighting the illness or remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz, playwright Terrance McNally, Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger and actor Mark Blum.