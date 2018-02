share tweet pin email

Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan has made a name for herself thanks to her role as the lead character in the Oscar-nominated movie “Lady Bird,” which she says hit theaters at the right moment. “I think we've kind of been starved of strong female protagonists forever,” she says. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the 23-year-old talks to Willie Geist about her early days in front of the camera, her off-camera ambitions, and how closely she relates to her role in the 2016 movie “Brooklyn.”